Dollar Falls as Trump Ratchets Up Powell Pressure: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The dollar fell and Treasury yields declined on bets that US interest-rate cuts could come sooner than expected, following a report that President Donald Trump may fast-track his pick for the next Federal Reserve chair.

A Bloomberg gauge of the greenback dropped 0.5% to the lowest level since April 2022. Treasury yields fell across the curve, with the 10-year rate down one basis point to 4.28%. Markets are pricing 63 basis points of easing from the Fed by the end of the year, compared to 51 basis points at the end of last week.

The moves followed a Wall Street Journal report that Trump may announce Jerome Powell’s replacement as soon as September, an unusually early appointment that may effectively create a shadow central bank chair with the power to influence sentiment. That has reinforced expectations of a more dovish leaning Fed, after Trump repeatedly criticized Powell for holding rates steady.

The “discussion around naming a Fed chair early and that Fed chair presumably being more dovish, or willing to do a little more of what Trump wants to do in terms of cutting rates, it’s all going to weigh on rates and the dollar,” said Timothy Graf, head of EMEA macro strategy at State Street Global Markets.

The S&P 500 is poised to resume its advance toward an all-time high. Futures for the US benchmark gained 0.3% as technology stocks rose in premarket trading, driven by strong earnings from Micron Technology Inc. that showed robust demand for chips powering artificial intelligence workloads.

Micron climbed more than 2% while Nvidia Corp. is set to extend its advance into record territory, rising 1%.

“The Micron earnings are likely to boost tech again and when tech thrives, everything thrives,” said Pierre Alexis Dumont, chief investment officer at Sycomore Asset Management. “In that sense, we could reach a new record today.”

The dollar has tumbled more than 8% this year, as traders responded to on-again, off-again tariffs and raised broader questions about the role of the greenback in global trade.

“Trump’s agenda is driving down rates,” said Xin-Yao Ng, investment director at Aberdeen Investments. “That will hopefully help support investments and spending in the economy, but could drive inflation up at a time when there is already a lot of inflationary pressure. That will cause the dollar to weaken.”

Corporate Highlights:

Shell Plc said it has no intention of making a takeover offer for BP Plc, refuting an earlier report that two of Europe’s biggest companies were in active merger talks.

Hennes & Mauritz AB profit was buoyed by tighter cost control and demand for its women’s fashion and sportswear ranges in the second quarter, a sign Chief Executive Officer Daniel Erver’s turnaround strategy is finally progressing.

The fraud allegations enveloping French payments firm Worldline SA have prompted questions from employees at Credit Agricole SA, who want to know why executives agreed to closer ties with the payment firm last year, Bloomberg News has reported.

Micron Technology Inc., Wall Street’s favorite chipmaker this year, delivered an outlook that wasn’t quite rosy enough to keep its 2025 rally going.

Hg Capital-backed Visma has provisionally chosen London for an initial public offering, according to a person familiar with the matter, setting the stage for a blockbuster tech listing in a stock market that has struggled to attract major debuts.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is set to inject $10 billion in capital to its overseas unit to shore up its currency hedging operations, its biggest such move to counter a volatile local exchange rate.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 10:04 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.9%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

The euro rose 0.6% to $1.1726

The Japanese yen rose 0.9% to 143.93 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.1657 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.3750

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $107,819.47

Ether rose 2% to $2,487.66

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.28%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.48%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.1% to $67.59 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,344.98 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Margaryta Kirakosian and Julien Ponthus.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.