Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Drone crashes into Ilsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar region

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A drone crashed into the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region on Friday, injuring at least two people and causing a small fire, local authorities said.

Ukraine has been systematically targeting Russian energy infrastructure to try to disrupt Russia’s economy and its ability to fund its military effort.

The Ilsky refinery is one of the main fuel producers in southern Russia, with a capacity to refine 6.6 million tonnes of crude (132,000 barrels per day) a year.

The head of the local district, Andrei Doroshevsky, said on the Telegram messaging app that the fire has been put out.

“This night, the civilian infrastructure of our region was subjected to a massive attack by the criminal Kyiv regime,” he said, adding that a drone damaged administrative buildings at the Ilsky oil refinery.

The plant had already been hit by drones in February.

Separately, regional authorities said on Friday that open fires were doused at oil depots in Tambov and Rostov regions.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
75 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR