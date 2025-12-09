Healthcare costs and financial security in old-age are biggest Swiss worries

Healthcare costs and old-age provision concern the Swiss Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Healthcare costs are the Swiss population's biggest concern followed by climate change and old-age provision. Donald Trump's US presidency is a new addition to the top ten concerns. This is shown by the latest UBS Worry Barometer.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Gesundheitskosten und Altersvorsorge beschäftigen Schweizer Original Read more: Gesundheitskosten und Altersvorsorge beschäftigen Schweizer

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the UBS Worry Barometer, the healthcare system, in particular health insurance premiums, are by far the biggest concern of the population in 2025 at 45%. Environmental protection/climate change and pension provision each concern around a third of respondents. Despite recent reforms, such as the introduction of the 13th AHV pension, financial security in old age remains a perennial issue.

According to the representative survey, the jump in concern about Donald Trump’s presidency is particularly striking: just a few months after taking office, this topic climbed from 41st place (2024) to 8th place, which is the biggest change in this year’s barometer. The conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East also preoccupied the population much more than in the previous year.

More

More Foreign Affairs Switzerland adopts negotiating mandate for tariff agreement with US This content was published on The Swiss government approved the draft negotiating mandate for a trade agreement with the United States on Friday. Read more: Switzerland adopts negotiating mandate for tariff agreement with US

Immigration and the free movement of persons (30%) and the issue of asylum (27%) are also once again among the most pressing problems, according to the report. Switzerland’s relations with the EU also concern around a quarter of the population and are “clearly gaining in importance”.

The UBS Worry Barometer is conducted by the research institute gfs.bern. In 2025, 2,190 voters from all over Switzerland were surveyed between July and August. The statistical sampling error is ±2.1 percentage points.

Adapted from German by AI/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories