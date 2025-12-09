Healthcare costs and financial security in old-age are biggest Swiss worries
Healthcare costs are the Swiss population's biggest concern followed by climate change and old-age provision. Donald Trump's US presidency is a new addition to the top ten concerns. This is shown by the latest UBS Worry Barometer.
According to the UBS Worry Barometer, the healthcare system, in particular health insurance premiums, are by far the biggest concern of the population in 2025 at 45%. Environmental protection/climate change and pension provision each concern around a third of respondents. Despite recent reforms, such as the introduction of the 13th AHV pension, financial security in old age remains a perennial issue.
According to the representative survey, the jump in concern about Donald Trump’s presidency is particularly striking: just a few months after taking office, this topic climbed from 41st place (2024) to 8th place, which is the biggest change in this year’s barometer. The conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East also preoccupied the population much more than in the previous year.
Immigration and the free movement of persons (30%) and the issue of asylum (27%) are also once again among the most pressing problems, according to the report. Switzerland’s relations with the EU also concern around a quarter of the population and are “clearly gaining in importance”.
The UBS Worry Barometer is conducted by the research institute gfs.bern. In 2025, 2,190 voters from all over Switzerland were surveyed between July and August. The statistical sampling error is ±2.1 percentage points.
