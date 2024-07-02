Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Dutch right-wing government installed as Wilders’ shadow looms large

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
3 minutes

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders saw ministers from his party sworn in for the first time ever on Tuesday, as the Netherlands’ new right-wing government was installed almost a year after the previous administration resigned.

Far right leader Wilders, the clear winner of last year’s general election, will not be part of the government himself, but his shadow will loom large as he continues to lead his Freedom Party from parliament.

Wilders, who was convicted for discrimination after he insulted Moroccans at a campaign rally in 2014, only managed to strike a coalition deal with three other conservative parties in May after he gave up his bid to become prime minister.

Instead, the cabinet will be led by the independent and unelected Dick Schoof, a career bureaucrat who has led the Dutch intelligence agency AIVD and was the senior official at the ministry of justice.

Schoof was put forward to alleviate concerns over Wilders’ anti-Islam rhetoric among his main coalition partners, outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s VVD and the centrist NSC.

But Wilders, who has been living under tight security for 20 years due to Islamist death threats, has said he will not change his tone, and last week told his 1.4 million followers on social media platform X he still sees Islam as a “despicable, violent and hateful religion.”

He has selected hardliners from his party to represent him in cabinet, including several who in the past have claimed that the government was actively working on replacing the Dutch population with immigrants.

The incoming government will have to stick to the agreement reached by the four parties, which aims for a clampdown on immigration and exceptions on EU asylum and environmental rules.

Schoof and his team are expected to present detailed plans by September.

They will not have much room to spend as the euro zone’s fifth-largest economy saw its strong post-pandemic boom end in a recession last year.

Unemployment is set to remain relatively low, but the coalition agreement is forecast to take the government’s budget deficit close to the EU maximum of 3%.

The new government will be the first since 2010 without Mark Rutte, who will become NATO’s secretary-general in October.

The Netherlands’ longest-serving prime minister on Sunday bowed out with a televised speech, in which he stressed the need for cooperation.

“The Netherlands has a unique tradition of compromise and of taking responsibility, and it’s important that we keep that,” he said from his already cleared-out office. “Together we are stronger than alone.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
24 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
39 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR