More young refugees in Switzerland following vocational training

Specifically, 52% of 16-25 year-olds who arrived in Switzerland in 2017 completed post-compulsory education within five years. This figure was only 37% for those who arrived in 2012.
However, there is a large gender gap: while only 34% of young women who arrived in 2015 began training, the figure for men was 54%. “Parenthood is likely to be an important reason for this difference between the sexes,” writes the statistical office.
When the Swiss integration agenda came into force in 2019, the federal government and cantons set themselves the goal of ensuring that two-thirds of refugees and temporarily admitted persons in the aforementioned age group complete an apprenticeship within five years of entering the country, says the statistical office. The new analysis now presents a detailed picture of the situation for the first time.
Translated from German with DeepL/gw
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Multinational companies
Azeri fossil-fuel cash cow brings controversy to Switzerland
Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?
What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!
This content was published on
The only alternative to the UN Palestinian agency’s work in Gaza is to allow Israel to run services there, Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, told reporters in Geneva on Monday.
Study reveals food culture differences between Switzerland and neighbours
This content was published on
Three-quarters of Swiss people consider eating to be a pleasurable, social activity, a new survey reveals. Healthy eating, however, plays a much less important role, it found.
Precious archaeological vases and coins returned to Italian museum
This content was published on
The Italian authorities have recovered over 2,500 precious ancient coins, vases and small sculptures that had been illegally dug up and sold in Switzerland, Eurojust announced on Monday.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.