Listening: Swiss canton to ban mobile phones in schools
Primary school children in the Swiss canton of Nidwalden will not be allowed to use mobile phones and other electronic devices, apart from for teaching purposes or emergencies, from the next school year.
This behavior leads to distractions in class and new challenges in students’ social interactions. Therefore, a “vigilant eye” is necessary, according to the statement.
Nidwalden’s Department of Education and municipal schools have agreed that overarching, uniform, and binding guidelines for the use of electronic devices are necessary.
The new rules stipulate that mobile phones, tablets, laptops, or other devices are not permitted on school premises during class or during recess. They may only be used if they are needed for instruction or in an emergency.
Sanctions are also provided. In the event of a violation of the guidelines, the teacher may confiscate the device until the end of class. In the event of a repeat offense, disciplinary measures are also possible.
Other cantons disagree
Nidwalden’s education department does not deny the benefits of smartphones, tablets, or laptops, but says children and young people must learn to use them responsibly.
It expects teachers to plan the use of digital devices in their lessons in an age-appropriate manner. In particular, topics such as safe internet use, data protection, cyberbullying, and personal responsibility should be addressed.
Cantonal regulations on smartphone use in schools were also an issue in other cantons in central Switzerland. However, the Schwyz cantonal council decided in February against regulation, arguing that schools had the issue under control.
The Lucerne council also used similar arguments to oppose a general smartphone ban. It ruled that each school has its own needs, which cantonal regulation cannot cover.
Zug’s cantonal government also refuses to take action. In response to a motion from the cantonal council, it stated that the existing legal framework and disciplinary regulations are sufficient to ban smartphones during classes.
