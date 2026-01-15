Greenpeace reports sharp rise in private jets to WEF in Davos

Private flights to the WEF in Davos GR on the rise, according to Greenpeace Keystone-SDA

More and more top managers and political figures are travelling to the World Economic Forum in Davos by private jet, according to an analysis by Greenpeace. Compared to 2024 and 2025, the number of private flights registered at the surrounding airports increased by 10%.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Privatflüge ans WEF in Davos GR nehmen laut Greenpeace zu Original Read more: Privatflüge ans WEF in Davos GR nehmen laut Greenpeace zu

“The World Economic Forum wants to find answers to global problems, but the rich and powerful are fuelling the climate crisis with their luxury emissions and thus the greatest threat to our future,” criticised Greenpeace spokesperson Lena Donat. “If climate-friendly alternatives are simply ignored, then extremely climate-damaging private flights should be banned immediately.”

For the survey, Greenpeace had the private flight movements at the seven airports around Davos compared with those in average weeks during the World Economic Forum (WEF). In the WEF week 2025, 709 private flights exceeding the normal level were registered. A year earlier, there were 628, while in 2023 there were 227 additional flights.

According to Greenpeace, private flights cause around ten times as much greenhouse gas emissions per passenger as a scheduled flight and around fifty times as much as a train journey.

Often short flight distances

According to the Greenpeace report, most private flights to the World Economic Forum departed from France (20%), followed by the UK (13%) and Germany (12%). In general, the flights are mostly within Europe, and around 70% could also be completed within one day by train. “Many super-rich people seem to be completely indifferent to the fact that their lifestyle is leaving a trail of ecological destruction in its wake,” criticised Donat.

The World Economic Forum begins on Monday in Davos. Around 3,000 participants from politics and business are expected to attend this year, including US President Donald Trump. At Zurich Airport around 1,000 additional flights are expected during the WEF. This is a similar number to previous years, as the airport announced on Tuesday.

