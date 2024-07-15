Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Estonian PM Kallas resigns to take up top EU diplomat job

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Andrius Sytas

VILNIUS (Reuters) -Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas submitted her resignation on Monday in order to take up a new job as the European Union’s foreign policy chief, the president’s office said.

Kallas, 47, has emerged as a strong critic of neighbouring Russia and what she says are its expansionist aims since she became prime minister in early 2021. She has pressed Estonia’s allies in NATO and the EU to provide unconditional support for Ukraine in its struggle to push back Moscow’s invading forces.

Under her leadership, Estonia, a small Baltic republic of 1.4 million people, has become one of the biggest donors of military aid to Ukraine on a per capita basis.

Kallas led her liberal Reform party to victory in parliamentary elections in 2019 and 2023 and has fronted the government since 2021.

The Reform party has tapped Climate Minister Kristen Michal to become Estonia’s next prime minister, pending negotiations to reconfigure the cabinet with its coalition partners, the liberal Estonia 200 and the Social Democrats.

Kallas will remain as Estonia’s caretaker prime minister until the next government is confirmed by early August, Estonia’s public broadcaster ERR said.

Her party will elect its new leader on September 8.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in VilniusEditing by Essi Lehto, Louise Rasmussen, Sharon Singleton and Gareth Jones)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
35 Likes
30 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR