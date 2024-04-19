EU imposes sanctions against violent West Bank settlers

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union said on Friday it had agreed to impose sanctions against four people and two entities over violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The listed entities are Lehava, a radical right-wing Jewish supremacist group, and Hilltop Youth, the European Union Council said in a statement.

Two leading figures of Hilltop Youth, Meir Ettinger and Elisha Yered, are also listed, it added.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war and the area has been under military occupation since, while Israeli settlements have consistently expanded. Palestinians envisage the West Bank as part of a future independent state also including Gaza and East Jerusalem.