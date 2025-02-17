Europe Defense Spending Lifts Stocks, Hurts Bonds: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European bonds fell and shares in defense companies rallied on the likelihood of greater military spending, which could force governments to step up borrowing in the coming years.

German, French and Italian bonds all slipped, with 10-year bund yields — the benchmark borrowing rate for the euro area — reaching the highest in more than two weeks. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index rose 0.4%, while a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. index of European defense shares topped a record high.

German defense firm Rheinmetall AG soared as much as 11%, helping lift the Frankfurt bourse to a new record high. US markets are shut for a holiday.

The moves came as the US asked European nations to spell out what security guarantees and equipment they can offer Ukraine to ensure a lasting peace settlement. European officials say they are working on a major package to ramp up defense spending and some EU leaders are meeting in Paris to draw up their response.

“The goalposts are shifting, and the EU is realizing they can rely less and less on the US for protecting their borders. In lockstep, we’re going to have to see European countries spend more on defense,” said Aneeka Gupta, head of macro research at Wisdomtree UK Ltd. “That does warrant a bit more caution on bonds.”

The developments have cemented the view that debt sales will need to increase as European nations shoulder the cost of a lasting peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. Upgrading defense and protecting Ukraine may cost Europe’s major powers an additional $3.1 trillion over 10 years, according to Bloomberg Economics estimates.

France’s minister for European affairs, Benjamin Haddad, told Bloomberg TV ahead of the Paris meeting that joint EU bonds could be issued to fund defense, an option that’s so far divided the bloc.

Meanwhile, European stocks are also getting a boost from China, a key export market. A meeting between President Xi Jinping and business figures including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma raised hopes that a years-long crackdown on the private sector is ending.

In currency markets, Japan’s yen strengthened against all its Group-of-10 peers after the economy grew faster than expected, bolstering expectations of interest-rate hikes from the Bank of Japan. Bloomberg’s dollar index traded steady after two days of losses, while the euro retreated against the greenback.

Some of the key events this week:

Presidents Day holiday in the US; bond and stock markets are closed, Monday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

UK jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Tuesday

Canada CPI, Tuesday

New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

Indonesia rate decision, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

South Africa CPI, retail sales, Wednesday

US FOMC minutes, housing starts, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

G-20 foreign ministers meet in South Africa, Thursday – Friday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock and officials testify to parliamentary committee, Friday

Japan CPI, Friday

Eurozone HCOB manufacturing & services PMI, Friday

UK S&P Global manufacturing & services PMI, Friday

US S&P Global manufacturing & services PMI, Friday

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 1:56 p.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0476

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 151.48 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.2665 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2593

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $96,365.39

Ether rose 3.3% to $2,776.33

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.48%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.49%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.54%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.1% to $74.82 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,896.43 an ounce

