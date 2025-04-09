European Stocks Resume Selloff as Trump’s Tariffs Go Into Effect

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European stocks slumped on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump’s tariffs took effect, triggering a renewed selloff across global financial markets.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 2.7% at 8:11 a.m. in London, with every sector declining. Miners, energy stocks and banks fell the most, while insurers and media stocks outperformed. Drugmakers including Novo Nordisk A/S dropped after Trump said that “a major tariff” on the industry would be coming soon.

Imports from the European Union will be taxed at a 20% rate under the latest tariffs, while levies imposed on China are now as high as 104%. The moves have shaken global markets and asset classes, with US government bonds sliding amid growing cracks in the haven status of Treasuries.

“This isn’t a buy opportunity yet. We’re waiting for some clarity on where tariffs will land, and the longer this goes on, the major risk of an accident in financial markets,” said Frederique Carrier, head of investment strategy for RBC Wealth Management in the British Isles and Asia. “There’s an erosion of trust and it’s difficult to remedy that,”

European stocks had rebounded in the previous session as investors hoped for last-minute deals on tariffs. The Stoxx Europe 600 closed 2.7% higher on Tuesday, offsetting some of last week’s declines.

Dominik Schmidlin, head of investment strategy and research at St. Galler Kantonalbank, said he expects more volatility over the coming weeks. “We are positioned defensively amid the current uncertainty with a slight underweight on equities.”

Trump’s sweeping tariffs are threatening to upend the global economic order and raising fears about a recession. After a record outperformance of US stocks in dollar terms in the first quarter, Europe’s benchmark index is now down for this year.

“The market is panicking, and for the right reasons,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. “The world’s two largest economies are coming head to head, and the scale of potential global repercussions is massive. This isn’t just about tariffs or FX — it’s about capital flows, geopolitics and fiscal sustainability colliding in real time.”

For more on equity markets:

Tariffs Turn Defensive Pharma Into Risky Bet: Taking Stock

M&A Watch Europe: Anglo, Assura, EQT, Santander, Shein IPO

US-China Tensions Deal New Hurdle to Shein IPO Plans: ECM Watch

US Stock Index Futures Decline as Trump’s Tariffs Implemented

The City Braces for Impact: The London Rush

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here.

–With assistance from Kurt Schussler and Sagarika Jaisinghani.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.