Farmers cook record 13 square metre rösti

Farmers cooked the world record rösti in front of the parliament building in Bern. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

The world record has been broken in Switzerland for cooking the largest rösti, a popular national dish of grated potatoes.

Members of the Swiss Farmer’s Union cooked up the 13 square metre rösti in the shape of the Swiss cross in front of the parliament building in Bern on Monday.

The successful attempt at beating the previous record of 10 square metres marked the 125th anniversary of the farmers’ lobby group.

The giant rösti can be carved into 3,000 separate portions and is being dished up to passers-by.

“The recipe itself is very simple: potatoes, butter, salt, but what makes all the difference is of course the love of all our cooks,” Laurence Bovey of the Farmer’s Union told Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

