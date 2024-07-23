Flight carrying Malaysians evacuated from Bangladesh to arrive on Tuesday

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – A charted flight carrying Malaysian nationals evacuated from deadly violence in Bangladesh is expected to arrive in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday afternoon, Malaysia’s foreign ministry said.

Student-led protests against quotas in government jobs in Bangladesh spiralled into violence last week, with at least 147 people killed.

Bangladesh’s top court subsequently agreed to scrap most quotas following the clashes between protestors and security forces that prompted the government to shut down internet services, impose a curfew and deploy the army.

The flight carrying Malaysian nationals is expected to arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 4.10 p.m. (0810 GMT) on Tuesday, according to an advisory issued by the foreign ministry.

The AirAsia flight, an Airbus A330 aircraft, arrived in Bangladesh earlier on Tuesday, state news agency Bernama reported.

Over 100 Malaysians, including students, have been sheltering in Malaysia’s High Commision in Dhaka since Monday, Bernama reported.

