Israeli lab-grown meat producer wants to set up a plant in Zurich
An Israeli company producing synthetic meat may soon start production in Kemptthal in canton Zurich. Aleph Farms announced today the signing of a declaration of intent with the company The Cultured Hub, created by a consortium with Migros, Givaudan and Bühler.
The company’s goal is to establish the infrastructure required to bring premium-quality meat produced in the laboratory from beef cells to the food market, writes the Zurich Department of Economic Affairs in a statement.
With this step, the statement says, the company ‘completes an important stage in its international expansion and lays the foundation stone for the local production of the cultured meat production line. The agreement also creates a long-term framework for production in the canton of Zurich, from where there is the potential to expand to other European markets.
Aleph Farm was founded in 2017, the following year it presented its first lab-produced steak. In 2021 it expanded to rib-eye steak and then collagen in 2022. The first application to produce synthetic meat in Switzerland was filed in 2023, in collaboration with Migros.
“I am already looking forward to the many innovations in food technology that Aleph Farms will make in our canton. The food branch is a vector of the future in a resilient economy,” said Carmen Walker-Späh, Zurich canton’s head of economic affairs at a press conference.
Planted, a company that produces meat substitute food products from plant-based proteins, is also based in Kemptthal since 2019.
