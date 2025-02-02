Swiss company supplies Serbia with surveillance technology

A Swiss company supplied Serbia with a listening system Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A Swiss company has supplied the Serbian government with a geolocation and eavesdropping system, the SonntagsBlick newspaper reported on Sunday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Une entreprise suisse a fourni un système d’écoute à la Serbie Original Read more: Une entreprise suisse a fourni un système d’écoute à la Serbie

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Swiss Confederation approved this sale in 2023, the Keystone-SDA news agency has learned.

The Swiss economics ministry told Keystone-SDA that the Confederation approved the delivery of IMSI-catchers, valued at nearly CHF2 million ($2.19 million), to Serbian government departments.

+Neutral Switzerland dips its toe in European military activities

The ministry didn’t specify whether the equipment was delivered to the Serbian secret services or the interior ministry. It also didn’t disclose the name of the Swiss company that supplied the equipment.

In December, Amnesty International revealed that the phones of several activists and journalists had been infiltrated by spyware controlled by Serbian intelligence services. The organisation claims this is a widespread and systematic practice. The country is currently in crisis, with Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigning amid widespread protests against government corruption.

+ Is Switzerland dropping the Balkans? Reduced aid sparks geopolitical concerns

The delivery of surveillance equipment is forbidden in Switzerland if there is reason to believe it will be used for repression in the recipient country. At the time of approval, there wasn’t enough evidence to support this, State Secretariat for Economic Affairs spokesman Fabian Maienfisch told the SonntagsBlick.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.