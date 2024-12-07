Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Foreign affairs

Swiss Council of Europe head offers envoy for Ukraine children

Alain Berset promises Ukrainian president a special envoy
Alain Berset promises Ukrainian president a special envoy Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Council of Europe head offers envoy for Ukraine children
Listening: Swiss Council of Europe head offers envoy for Ukraine children

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been promised a special envoy for children by Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Former Swiss government minister Berset met with Zelensky during a visit to the war-torn country this week.

+ A Swiss at the top of the Council of Europe

“The Secretary General has confirmed that he will appoint a special envoy for the children of Ukraine at the beginning of next year,” said a statement from the Council of Europe on Friday following a three-day visit by Berset to Ukraine.

This special envoy should ensure that the rights of Ukrainian children are respected in Ukraine and elsewhere in the world. Berset also announced the establishment of a task force within the Council of Europe to coordinate all of the body’s activities on behalf of Ukraine.

Zelensky explained that he was counting on the Council of Europe to set up a complaints commission, the next step on the way to a compensation mechanism.

Supporting Ukraine is one of the priorities announced by Berset, who took office as Secretary General of the Council of Europe in September.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

