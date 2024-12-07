Swiss Council of Europe head offers envoy for Ukraine children

Alain Berset promises Ukrainian president a special envoy Keystone-SDA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been promised a special envoy for children by Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Alain Berset sagt ukrainischem Präsidenten einen Sondergesandten zu Original Read more: Alain Berset sagt ukrainischem Präsidenten einen Sondergesandten zu

Former Swiss government minister Berset met with Zelensky during a visit to the war-torn country this week.

“The Secretary General has confirmed that he will appoint a special envoy for the children of Ukraine at the beginning of next year,” said a statement from the Council of Europe on Friday following a three-day visit by Berset to Ukraine.

This special envoy should ensure that the rights of Ukrainian children are respected in Ukraine and elsewhere in the world. Berset also announced the establishment of a task force within the Council of Europe to coordinate all of the body’s activities on behalf of Ukraine.

Zelensky explained that he was counting on the Council of Europe to set up a complaints commission, the next step on the way to a compensation mechanism.

Supporting Ukraine is one of the priorities announced by Berset, who took office as Secretary General of the Council of Europe in September.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

