Swiss Council of Europe head offers envoy for Ukraine children

“The Secretary General has confirmed that he will appoint a special envoy for the children of Ukraine at the beginning of next year,” said a statement from the Council of Europe on Friday following a three-day visit by Berset to Ukraine.
This special envoy should ensure that the rights of Ukrainian children are respected in Ukraine and elsewhere in the world. Berset also announced the establishment of a task force within the Council of Europe to coordinate all of the body’s activities on behalf of Ukraine.
Zelensky explained that he was counting on the Council of Europe to set up a complaints commission, the next step on the way to a compensation mechanism.
Supporting Ukraine is one of the priorities announced by Berset, who took office as Secretary General of the Council of Europe in September.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
Swiss reject plans for bigger motorways and extra rights for landlords
This content was published on
The Swiss population's assessment of the current cohesion of society is largely negative. The situation has deteriorated compared to when respondents were younger, according to a study.
Swiss Post delivered 7.5 million parcels during discount days
This content was published on
The days around Black Friday and Cyber Monday brought Swiss Post a flood of parcels. Between November 25 and December 3, Swiss Post employees sorted and delivered 7.5 million parcels throughout Switzerland.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.