Switzerland denounces Israeli strike in Qatar

Switzerland has criticised Israel's attack on leaders of the Islamist Hamas movement in Doha, calling it "a clear and unacceptable violation of Qatari sovereignty and territorial integrity".

“We recall that international law and the UN Charter must be respected at all times,” the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs on the X social network.

“Dialogue must prevail: there is no military solution to the conflict in the Middle East,” it added.

