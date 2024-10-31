Swiss attend Ukraine humanitarian summit in Montreal

Cassis at Bürgenstock follow-up conference on Ukraine in Montreal

Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis is attending a Canadian-hosted conference that will focus on humanitarian issues in war-torn Ukraine. The two-day summit in Montreal follows a Ukraine peace conference staged in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock in June.

Humanitarian aspects as part of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine were already a key topic at the Bürgenstock.

The Joint Communiqué of the Bürgenstock Conference, which 95 states and organisations have joined to date, called for the exchange of all prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine as well as the return of all deported children and political prisoners to Ukraine.

While still at Bürgenstock, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada would host a follow-up conference focusing on humanitarian aspects. The Swiss Foreign Minister also wants to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha in Montreal.

Ukraine was invaded by Russian troops from the north, east and south at dawn on February 24, 2022 on the orders of Russian president Vladimir Putin and has been defending itself against the invaders for more than two and a half years. Meanwhile, Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague on a warrant for his arrest as a war criminal.

