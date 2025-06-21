Geneva nuclear talks: European ministers urge Iran to reopen dialogue with US

Friday’s talks in Geneva between European ministers and Iran signalled a willingness to pursue dialogue, but ended without a breakthrough.

Three European ministers meeting with their Iranian counterpart in Geneva on Friday urged Tehran to enter talks with the United States, warning that dialogue is essential to avoid further regional escalation. Germany, France and the UK called on Iran to begin negotiations “without waiting for Israeli strikes to stop”, following discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Tehran reiterated it is open to dialogue, but only once Israel halts its attacks.

“Iran must not be allowed to get the bomb,” British Foreign Secretary David Lammy told reporters after Friday evening’s talks. Alongside his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot and Germany’s Johann Wadephul, Lammy said Araghchi appeared willing to keep the conversation going on both the nuclear issue and wider regional concerns.

“There’s no purely military solution,” said Barrot, adding that Iran needs to return to the negotiating table with Washington.

“Iran is ready to return to diplomacy, but only once the attacks stop and those responsible are held to account,” Araghchi responded. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is expected to decide on possible military action against Iran within the next two weeks.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

