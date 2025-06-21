The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Foreign Affairs

Geneva nuclear talks: European ministers urge Iran to reopen dialogue with US

Europeans call on Iran to negotiate with Washington
Europeans call on Iran to negotiate with Washington Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Geneva nuclear talks: European ministers urge Iran to reopen dialogue with US
Listening: Geneva nuclear talks: European ministers urge Iran to reopen dialogue with US

Friday’s talks in Geneva between European ministers and Iran signalled a willingness to pursue dialogue, but ended without a breakthrough.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Three European ministers meeting with their Iranian counterpart in Geneva on Friday urged Tehran to enter talks with the United States, warning that dialogue is essential to avoid further regional escalation. Germany, France and the UK called on Iran to begin negotiations “without waiting for Israeli strikes to stop”, following discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Tehran reiterated it is open to dialogue, but only once Israel halts its attacks.

More

“Iran must not be allowed to get the bomb,” British Foreign Secretary David Lammy told reporters after Friday evening’s talks. Alongside his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot and Germany’s Johann Wadephul, Lammy said Araghchi appeared willing to keep the conversation going on both the nuclear issue and wider regional concerns.

“There’s no purely military solution,” said Barrot, adding that Iran needs to return to the negotiating table with Washington.

“Iran is ready to return to diplomacy, but only once the attacks stop and those responsible are held to account,” Araghchi responded. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is expected to decide on possible military action against Iran within the next two weeks.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
46 Likes
56 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR