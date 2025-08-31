The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Foreign Affairs

Former diplomats criticise Switzerland’s silence on Gaza

Former diplomats call on Switzerland to act
Former diplomats call on Switzerland to act Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Former diplomats criticise Switzerland’s silence on Gaza
Listening: Former diplomats criticise Switzerland’s silence on Gaza

Former Swiss diplomats reiterate their criticism of Switzerland’s stance on the war in the Gaza Strip and the situation on the West Bank. In an open letter, they call on the federal government to take concrete action.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

At the beginning of June, they had already written to the head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), Ignazio Cassis, denouncing Switzerland’s “silence and passivity” in the face of the “war crimes” committed by Israel in Gaza. The FDFA’s analysis has moved in the right direction, but “Switzerland is still making declarations”, note the authors.

In view of the dramatic deterioration in the situation on the ground, the former diplomats are this time calling directly on the federal government. In the absence of any reaction from the Israeli government and the Palestinian movement Hamas, “we propose that Switzerland take concrete measures, as more and more friendly states are doing”, the letter states.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR