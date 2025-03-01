Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

Geneva to host conference on Middle East conflict on March 7

The United Nations European headquarters in Geneva.
The United Nations European headquarters in Geneva. Keystone / Martial Trezzini
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Geneva to host conference on Middle East conflict on March 7
Listening: Geneva to host conference on Middle East conflict on March 7

A conference on the situation of civilians living in the Israeli occupied territories will take place in Geneva on March 7, the Swiss foreign ministry has confirmed. The United Nations General Assembly had given Switzerland a mandate to organise it, as the depositary state of the Geneva Conventions.

This content was published on
2 minutes
RTS

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On September 18, the UN General Assembly entrusted Switzerland with the task of organising the meeting when the Gaza war was still raging. This followed a UN resolution demanding an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories within 12 months.

More

“I can inform you that a conference of high contracting parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention will be held in Geneva on March 7, 2025,” Nicolas Bideau, the Swiss foreign ministry’s head of communications, confirmed to Swiss public radio, RTS, on Friday.

196 invited states

The meeting will serve to examine “the measures to be taken to implement the Convention in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem”, he noted.

More

Switzerland has invited all 196 states parties to the Geneva Convention to participate in the conference. “As a depositary state, Switzerland has already organised such conferences in 1999, 2001 and 2014,” says the Swiss ministry.

The Fourth Geneva Convention, part of a series of international treaties agreed in 1949 after World War Two, defines humanitarian protections for civilians living in areas of armed conflict or occupation.

More

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
131 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jo Fahy

What do you think about advanced health technologies such as freezing cord blood?

Do you have any experience with such solutions? Do you think more or less regulation is needed and why?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss researchers get closer to an effective malaria vaccine

More

Swiss researchers make progress on malaria vaccine

This content was published on A Swiss research team has come one step closer to developing an effective malaria vaccine. They have genetically modified the malaria parasite so that it cannot cause malaria.

Read more: Swiss researchers make progress on malaria vaccine

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR