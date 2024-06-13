Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign affairs

Green light for Switzerland’s CHF10 million UNRWA contribution 

A light blue sign surrounded be trees. In big letters at the centre it says, ‘west bank field office’. IAt the top in smaller lettering it says United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), with ‘west bank’ in the bottom left and ‘Jerusalem’ bottom right.
The relevant committee has approved the government's decision last month to pay the contribution, subject to conditions. EPA / Abir Sultan

Switzerland will pay its CHF10 million ($11.2 million) contribution to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) after months of controversy. 

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The relevant committee has approved the government’s decision last month to pay the contribution, subject to conditions. 

Check out our selection of newsletters. Subscribe here.

It has specified that the payment was in response to UNRWA’s appeal for humanitarian aid and is intended exclusively to cover the organisation’s most urgent needs in Gaza between April to December 2024: food, water, shelter, primary healthcare and logistics. 

The House of Representatives’ foreign policy committee supported the proposal by 12 votes to 11, parliamentary services reported on Thursday, but insisted on attaching the following conditions.

+ What are the allegations upending UNRWA’s aid efforts in Gaza?

The payment must also include the reference ‘essential goods’ and mention that it may not be used to pay UNRWA’s general operating or administrative costs. 

Adapted from French by DeepL/kp/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
69 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR