Hundreds of Iranian monarchists demonstrate in Geneva

Foreign Affairs

More than 500 Iranian monarchists demonstrated on the Place des Nations in Geneva, demanding a role for the son of the last Shah of Iran in their country's democratic future.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“Never trust the Communists and the Islamic Republic”, read one banner. Numerous flags of the former imperial regime, overthrown in 1979 by the Islamic Republic, stood alongside several banners of Israel, a sworn enemy of the Iranian ayatollahs.

“Reza Pahlavi for the democratic future of Iran”, demanded one banner. The son of the last Shah of Iran, who has lived in the United States for many years, boosted the enthusiasm of the demonstrators by gracing them with a brief two-minute presence.

Also in Geneva on Monday, he stated that he was not a candidate for any office, but that he was ready to lead the political transition if the regime fell. A scenario he considers possible “very quickly” if the West guarantees “maximum support” for the Iranian people, who he believes want to get rid of a religious regime.

The Shah of Iran had been heavily criticised by NGOs for his repression of opponents, which was seen as a major violation of human rights. His son believes he is not beholden to his father’s policies, and defends fundamental freedoms for all Iranians.

