Swiss foreign minister briefs Russian counterpart on Ukraine peace summit

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in New York. Cassis briefed him on the Ukraine peace summit held at the Bürgenstock resort in central Switzerland.

Cassis met Lavrov as part of Russia’s presidency of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, he announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) late on Tuesday. Cassis briefed his counterpart on the peace summit for Ukraine held in June at the Bürgenstock hotel complex in canton Nidwalden.

After the conference, the Swiss government announced its intention to inform countries that did not attend the summit. These included Russia, which was not invited.

Lack of willingness from member states

Cassis also addressed the UN Security Council in New York on Tuesday. He lamented the fact that wars and poverty are becoming ever more widespread. He pointed out that the current inefficiency of the UN is primarily caused by the member states’ lack of willingness to uphold their legal commitments. It is now crucial to restore the momentum that binds the international community together.

This requires trust and dialogue. Cassis mentioned Switzerland’s efforts to strengthen these two elements, such as through the Ukraine peace conference.

