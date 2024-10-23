Swiss parliamentary committee pushes to extend Hamas ban to include Hezbollah

National Council committee wants to extend Hamas ban to include Hezbollah
Keystone-SDA
Listen to the article
Listening the article
Toggle language selector
English (US)
English (British)
Generated with artificial intelligence.
A Swiss parliamentary committee has voted in favour of banning both Hamas and Lebanon's militia Hezbollah in Switzerland.
This content was published on
October 23, 2024 - 10:48
The Security Policy Committee of the Swiss House of Representatives,
along with its counterpart in the Senate, voted 20 to 2, with two abstentions, to approve the draft federal law banning the Islamist group Hamas and related organisations, it announced on Tuesday.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The majority of the committee also wants to ban the Lebanon-based militia Hezbollah, approving a corresponding motion by 19 votes to 3, with two abstentions.
More
More
Israeli-Palestinian war revives Hamas debate in neutral Switzerland
This content was published on
Oct 9, 2023
Should Switzerland declare the Palestinian militant group Hamas a terrorist organisation? The debate is being revived in the Alpine nation.
Read more: Israeli-Palestinian war revives Hamas debate in neutral Switzerland
The ban on Hamas will now be dealt with by both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the winter session.
Translated from German by DeepL/sp
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Articles in this story
More
Swiss railways presents first fully-renovated ‘InterCity’ train
This content was published on
Oct 24, 2024
On Thursday, the Swiss Federal Railways presented its first fully renovated InterCity tilting train (ICN).
Read more: Swiss railways presents first fully-renovated ‘InterCity’ train
More
Climeworks signs contract with Morgan Stanley to remove CO2
This content was published on
Oct 24, 2024
Climeworks, the specialist in the removal of carbon dioxide (CO2) has signed a contract with banking giant Morgan Stanley.
Read more: Climeworks signs contract with Morgan Stanley to remove CO2
More
Swiss Bankers Association critical of “Too-big-to-fail” measures
This content was published on
Oct 24, 2024
The Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) is critical of a number of the measures proposed by the government for systemically important banks.
Read more: Swiss Bankers Association critical of “Too-big-to-fail” measures
More
Outlook for Swiss exports brightens
This content was published on
Oct 24, 2024
The outlook for the Swiss export industry brightened slightly in October. However, further development depends on external factors.
Read more: Outlook for Swiss exports brightens
More
One in seven Swiss changed jobs in 2023
This content was published on
Oct 24, 2024
Almost one in four young people between the ages of 15 and 24 changed jobs.
Read more: One in seven Swiss changed jobs in 2023
More
Gorillas make travel decisions as a group
This content was published on
Oct 24, 2024
Gorillas coordinate their travel movements together. This was shown by observations of western gorillas in the Central African Republic.
Read more: Gorillas make travel decisions as a group
More
Federal budget deficit to be significantly lower than forecast
This content was published on
Oct 24, 2024
Instead of the CHF2.6 billion initially forecast, the Federal Council expects a financing deficit of CHF900 million.
Read more: Federal budget deficit to be significantly lower than forecast
More
Former Swiss nurse sentenced for ‘assisted suicide tourism’
This content was published on
Oct 24, 2024
She was paid to accompany people from neighbouring Italy to Switzerland to commit assisted suicide.
Read more: Former Swiss nurse sentenced for ‘assisted suicide tourism’
More
Swiss tourist killed while visiting Algeria
This content was published on
Oct 23, 2024
A Swiss woman was reportedly killed by a man with a knife. After the attack, she was taken to the hospital, but the doctors couldn’t save her.
Read more: Swiss tourist killed while visiting Algeria
More
Swiss and German cancer researchers win 2024 Swiss Bridge Award
This content was published on
Oct 23, 2024
Researchers from Switzerland and Germany have been awarded a combined total of half a million for their work in cancer treatment using immunotherapies.
Read more: Swiss and German cancer researchers win 2024 Swiss Bridge Award
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.