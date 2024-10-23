Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign affairs

Swiss parliamentary committee pushes to extend Hamas ban to include Hezbollah

National Council committee wants to extend Hamas ban to include Hezbollah
National Council committee wants to extend Hamas ban to include Hezbollah Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss parliamentary committee pushes to extend Hamas ban to include Hezbollah
Listening: Swiss parliamentary committee pushes to extend Hamas ban to include Hezbollah

A Swiss parliamentary committee has voted in favour of banning both Hamas and Lebanon's militia Hezbollah in Switzerland.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The Security Policy Committee of the Swiss House of Representatives, along with its counterpart in the Senate, voted 20 to 2, with two abstentions, to approve the draft federal law banning the Islamist group Hamas and related organisations, it announced on Tuesday.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The majority of the committee also wants to ban the Lebanon-based militia Hezbollah, approving a corresponding motion by 19 votes to 3, with two abstentions.

More

The ban on Hamas will now be dealt with by both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the winter session.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
48 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
7 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
267 Likes
168 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR