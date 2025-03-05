Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Switzerland to collect data from non-Schengen visitors

Generated with artificial intelligence.
In future, the data of travellers from non-Schengen countries will be automatically recorded at the borders of member countries, also Switzerland.

In Brussels on Wednesday, the European Home Affairs Council decided to phase in the entry-exit system (EES), which provides for uniform checks on people entering the Schengen area.

Biometric data capture for travellers staying up to 90 days in the zone will be systematic with EES. The aim is to reduce overstays, combat identity fraud and improve security.

Switzerland and other Schengen members will have to introduce the system at their airports. No date has yet been set for its introduction, according to the EU Council. This is a matter for the European Commission, and has yet to be approved by the European Parliament.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

