Switzerland to collect data from non-Schengen visitors

In future, the data of travellers from non-Schengen countries will be automatically recorded at the borders of member countries, also Switzerland.

In Brussels on Wednesday, the European Home Affairs Council decided to phase in the entry-exit system (EES), which provides for uniform checks on people entering the Schengen area.

Biometric data capture for travellers staying up to 90 days in the zone will be systematic with EES. The aim is to reduce overstays, combat identity fraud and improve security.

Switzerland and other Schengen members will have to introduce the system at their airports. No date has yet been set for its introduction, according to the EU Council. This is a matter for the European Commission, and has yet to be approved by the European Parliament.

