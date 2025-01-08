Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

Presidents of Ukraine and Switzerland discuss future meeting

Selenskyj announces further meeting with Swiss government
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not provide any details on when and where the bilateral meeting with his Swiss counterpart, Karin Keller-Sutter, would take place. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Presidents of Ukraine and Switzerland discuss future meeting
Listening: Presidents of Ukraine and Switzerland discuss future meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Swiss counterpart, Karin Keller-Sutter, have held talks by phone to prepare a future bilateral meeting, it was announced on Wednesday.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

It is important for Ukraine that relations with Switzerland remain meaningful and geared towards achieving peace in the near future, Zelensky explained on his website.

“We appreciate Switzerland’s willingness to support us both politically and organisationally,” he declared.

Zelensky did not provide any details on when and where the bilateral meeting with Keller-Sutter would take place. The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting will be held in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos in two weeks’ time. It is unclear if Zelensky will attend the meeting of leading politicians, businesspeople and other decision-makers.

More

Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency position, once again assured Zelensky of her support, she said on the social media platform X. She also highlighted long-term humanitarian and reconstruction projects as well as Switzerland’s willingness to contribute to a peace process through its good offices.

+ How neutral is Switzerland really?

Switzerland organised talks with Ukraine in June 2024 to try to secure peace between Ukraine and Russia. Over 40 heads of state and government took part in the meeting at Bürgenstock in central Switzerland. Russia was not invited. The majority of the summit participants adopted proposals for lasting peace, but they were unable to agree on a clear approach on how to involve Russia in a peace process. Ukraine has recently planned a follow-up summit.

+ Ukraine peace summit failed to meet expectations

According to reports, Zelensky also advocated engagement on behalf of Syria during his talks with the Swiss president. He suggested that Switzerland should help with the delivery of food to the Middle East country. Ukrainian food and Switzerland’s financial involvement together with other partners could help Syrians lead a more normal life after the war, said the Ukrainian president.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
78 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
85 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss woman dies in seaplane crash in Australia

More

Swiss, Danish tourists among three dead in Australian plane crash

This content was published on A light aircraft crashed during take-off from a tourist island in Western Australia, killing three people including Swiss and Danish tourists and injuring three others, authorities said on Wednesday.

Read more: Swiss, Danish tourists among three dead in Australian plane crash
Volunteers collect plastics and other rubbish on the shores of Lake Geneva in 2018.

More

Swiss court suspends Geneva plan to ban single-use plastics

This content was published on A Geneva court has suspended a ban on the sale of single-use plastics in the city, which was due to be introduced on January 1. This follows an appeal by Swiss retailers to the Federal Court.

Read more: Swiss court suspends Geneva plan to ban single-use plastics
Inflation eases in 2024

More

Swiss inflation settled in 2024

This content was published on Consumer prices fell last year in Switzerland, new figures show. Higher rents and electricity prices were partially offset by lower prices for gas and prescription drugs.

Read more: Swiss inflation settled in 2024
Seasonal flu continues to gain ground

More

Flu cases soar in Switzerland

This content was published on New data from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) shows that flu cases doubled in Switzerland between mid and late December.

Read more: Flu cases soar in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR