Criminal proceedings filed over Swiss components in Russian weapons

Bern is collaborating “closely” with Swiss companies, particularly to prevent Swiss-made components from ending up in weapons against Ukraine.
Want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.
Since the beginning of March 2022, just after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “around 300 cases of suspected trade restrictions in connection with the Ukraine and Belarus ordinances have been reported to the SECO”, the State Secretariat told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.
More
More
Russia’s killer drones still boast Swiss components. How come?
This content was published on
Ukrainian government documents show that Swiss components made in 2023 are still embedded in Russian drones.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.