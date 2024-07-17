Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign affairs

Criminal proceedings filed over Swiss components in Russian weapons

Russian weapons and Swiss parts: Seco collaborates with companies
Russian weapons and Swiss parts: Seco collaborates with companies Keystone-SDA

The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has so far opened more than 50 administrative criminal proceedings for violations of sanctions against Russia.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Bern is collaborating “closely” with Swiss companies, particularly to prevent Swiss-made components from ending up in weapons against Ukraine.

Want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

Since the beginning of March 2022, just after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “around 300 cases of suspected trade restrictions in connection with the Ukraine and Belarus ordinances have been reported to the SECO”, the State Secretariat told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

More

The SECO reports 56 administrative criminal proceedings, with 41 of these having been enforced. There were 26 dismissals, 14 writs of restraint, and one penal pronouncement.

The SECO faced a recent investigation by Swiss newspaper Le Temps regarding the presence of Western components, including some from Swiss companies, in the armaments used by Russia, such as during the massive missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on July 8.

Translated from French by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
60 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR