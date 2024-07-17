Criminal proceedings filed over Swiss components in Russian weapons

The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has so far opened more than 50 administrative criminal proceedings for violations of sanctions against Russia.

Bern is collaborating “closely” with Swiss companies, particularly to prevent Swiss-made components from ending up in weapons against Ukraine.

Since the beginning of March 2022, just after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “around 300 cases of suspected trade restrictions in connection with the Ukraine and Belarus ordinances have been reported to the SECO”, the State Secretariat told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

The SECO reports 56 administrative criminal proceedings, with 41 of these having been enforced. There were 26 dismissals, 14 writs of restraint, and one penal pronouncement.

The SECO faced a recent investigation by Swiss newspaper Le Temps regarding the presence of Western components, including some from Swiss companies, in the armaments used by Russia, such as during the massive missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on July 8.

