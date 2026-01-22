Zelensky calls on help from Switzerland
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Switzerland to help residents overcome hardships in the war-torn country.
During a meeting with Swiss Prrsident Guy Parmelin on the fringes of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Zelensky presented a list of potential Swiss aid.
This included a call for Swiss companies to support Ukraine in overcoming its energy crisis, Parmelin told the media in Davos on Thursday evening.
Temperatures in Ukrainian homes are currently between minus two and nine degrees Celsius.
It was the first meeting between the two heads of state. The meeting lasted around 20 minutes and took place inside the Davos Congress Centre. Zelensky was accompanied by numerous security guards.
Zelensky also met with United States President Donald Trump in Davos and addressed delegates at WEF.
