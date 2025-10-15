Swiss citizen sentenced for bomb threats in Austria

SG: bomb threats in Austria, Swiss sentenced Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss citizen identified as the perpetrator of several bomb threats against institutions in Austria in October 2024 was sentenced in Switzerland at the end of last month to a 24-month suspended prison term.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it SG: minacce bombe in Austria, svizzero condannato Original Read more: SG: minacce bombe in Austria, svizzero condannato

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This was reported today by the Austrian news agency Apa, quoting a spokesman for the See-Gaster District Court in St Gallen.

On September 29, the man was found guilty of the offences of repeated false alarm, attempted coercion, attempted violence or threats against authorities and officials, and repeated false reporting. The sentence is not yet final.

It is not clear exactly what the threats were. However, a spokesman for the St Gallen public prosecutor’s office, also heard by the APA, indicated that “these are not serious cases” and that the prosecution had dropped some of the charges.

Last autumn, e-mails containing threats were sent against various regional police directorates, railway stations, schools and shopping centres or other Austrian institutions, such as the Vienna Regional Court. In October 2024, the Ministry of the Interior reported a total of 27 cases.

More

More Swiss identified in Austrian bomb threat investigation This content was published on Austrian security authorities have identified a Swiss man as the suspect in a series of emails containing bomb threats. Read more: Swiss identified in Austrian bomb threat investigation

After the investigation, a European Arrest Warrant was issued against the Swiss citizen, who was 20 years old at the time. However, the young man could not be extradited to Austria, as he would have had to give his consent to do so. The public prosecutor’s office in St Gallen consequently assumed jurisdiction over the proceedings.

Most of the series of threats are supposed to be attributable to a group from Germany, but it is not clear who is behind them or what the motive is. Initially, it was assumed that the Swiss had a connection to these people, but this remains to be established.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories