Swiss ambassador calls for more exercises with NATO

The Western defence alliance expects Switzerland to become more involved, says Jacques Pitteloud. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss ambassador to Belgium and NATO, Jacques Pitteloud, has called for Switzerland to participate in more NATO exercises.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Nato-Vertreter fordert mehr Übungen mit der Nato Original Read more: Schweizer Nato-Vertreter fordert mehr Übungen mit der Nato

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In NATO circles, people understand Swiss neutrality and the political realities of direct democracy, Pitteloud said in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) published on Friday.

NATO representatives would take Switzerland – as one of the most important economic powers in Europe – very seriously, he commented, adding that the Western defence alliance expects Switzerland to become more involved.

But they are critical of Switzerland’s Arms Export Act, said Pitteloud. “Or when it is wrongly claimed that we are allowing Russian spies to operate on our territory,” said the ambassador.

More

More Switzerland steps up defence cooperation with NATO This content was published on On Friday, the Swiss government approved the country’s participation in a Patriot missile project run by NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). Read more: Switzerland steps up defence cooperation with NATO

In his opinion, the Swiss militia army is in a good position to take part in NATO exercises. He cited the area of cyberactivity as an example: “The best IT specialists are not professional soldiers, but work in the private sector,” he noted. The army therefore benefits from the civilian activities of its soldiers.

‘A sensible middle way’

Switzerland must also be realistic, however: “Nothing is free in the world,” said Pitteloud. The country should do more in the areas of cyber-security, protection of critical infrastructure of continental importance and logistics, he said.

Autonomous defence was politically hopeless. The ambassador favours a “sensible middle way”: “We should optimise our army as quickly as possible and consider how we can gain access to key data without having to give up our neutrality.”

More

More Switzerland and NATO: just flirting or the start of a wild marriage? This content was published on The main questions and issues in the complicated relationship between Switzerland and military defence alliance NATO. Read more: Switzerland and NATO: just flirting or the start of a wild marriage?

Pitteloud is critical of the federal government’s attitude over the last thirty years. It had given in to the illusion that power politics no longer existed, he said. Security policy reports were not visionary. “Paper is patient, but war is not,” he said.

Switzerland took part in a NATO exercise

Switzerland took part in a NATO exercise at the beginning of March. The Swiss defence and foreign ministries said they wanted to strengthen cooperation and practise crisis management on an international scale; no troops were involved.

+ Explainer: Russia pushes Europe’s neutral states closer to NATO

According to the Senate, the Swiss Armed Forces should still be able to take part in NATO alliance exercises. In September 2024, it rejected a proposal for a ban on such exercises that had been adopted by the House of Representatives. The rejection by the Senate meant that the matter was off the table.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.