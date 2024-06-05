Swiss Parliament calls for greater control of aid in Palestine

In regards to the matter of funding available for the Middle East, the proposed measures were justified in the eyes of the majority, said committee president Marco Chiesa of the Swiss People's Party. Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

The Federal Council must take a closer look at the allocation of aid funds in Palestine. The Senate has passed a proposal calling for stricter controls to ensure that funds are not used to finance terrorism.

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Parlament fordert stärkere Kontrolle der Hilfe in Palästina Original Read more: Parlament fordert stärkere Kontrolle der Hilfe in Palästina

Português pt Parlamento suíço exige rigidez na ajuda à Palestina Read more: Parlamento suíço exige rigidez na ajuda à Palestina

With 21 votes to 20 and no abstentions, the Senate voted ‘yes’ to the motion of the national council’s foreign affairs committee on Wednesday.

A minority led by Damian Müller of the Radical-Liberal Party, rejected saying that there is already a mechanism in place to review organisations and projects. The minority also recognised the motion’s demand, but considered it to be fulfilled. The Federal Council was of the same opinion.

