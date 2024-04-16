SWISS resumes flights to Tel Aviv
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is resuming flights to and from Tel Aviv as of Tuesday.
Following a thorough analysis of the situation, it has been concluded that safe operations can be ensured, the airline said on Tuesday.
It also said the situation was being closely monitored and should the situation change, the flight schedule will be adjusted accordingly, with the safety of crew and passengers the top priority.
+SWISS flights to skirt Iranian airspace
Flights to Beirut, which were also suspended last week, will remain suspended until April 18, as previously reported.
Translated from German by DeepL/kp
