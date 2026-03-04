SWISS suspends flights to Dubai until Friday

After Tel Aviv, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is extending its flight cancellations to Dubai. This measure applies until Thursday inclusive, the airline announced on Tuesday. Flights to Tel Aviv are suspended until Sunday.

SWISS is aware that many travellers in Gulf countries are hoping to to leave the territory, it said in its press release. However, the safety of crews and passengers is its absolute priority.

The airline will therefore avoid the airspace of the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus until March 6. Until March 8, this measure will also apply to the airspace of Israel, Jordan, Dammam in Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Many of these airspaces are in any case currently closed.

The situation is being constantly assessed, the press release continues. Flights will resume as soon as the security situation permits. SWISS is also examining whether other flight options are possible. For this, however, it depends on the cooperation of local authorities.

Other countries announced repatriation operations on Monday: Italy evacuated 127 of its nationals from the Middle East on board a charter flight. The flight took off from the Omani capital, Muscat, bound for Italy, the foreign ministry said.

Germany also announced it was sending aircraft to Riyadh and Muscat to repatriate children, sick people and pregnant women. Austria and the Czech Republic have also announced repatriation operations.

