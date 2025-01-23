Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

Switzerland caught between EU and US on global corporate tax deal

Swiss president by flag
Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency, spoke to the media on the sidelines of WEF. Keystone-SDA / Laurent Gillieron
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland caught between EU and US on global corporate tax deal
Listening: Switzerland caught between EU and US on global corporate tax deal

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter told the media on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum that Switzerland is under pressure as the US and EU diverge on trade relations and various policy issues.

This content was published on
4 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Switzerland is caught between the EU and the US with regard to corporate taxation, Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency, told the media at a press conference in Davos on Thursday. Since January, Switzerland has been applying the minimum tax rate on multinational companies put forward by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

However, Brussels is still exerting “financial pressure” on Bern to do more. While on the other side, the US will not apply the OECD minimum tax rate in accordance with President Trump’s latest decision. Switzerland will have a plan to defend the interests of the Swiss economy, Keller-Sutter said.

More

Trump and his policies have been a topic in all bilateral talks during WEF. “Nobody knows exactly what will come from him,” she said. None of her interlocutors had had any contact with him since his inauguration on Monday. They included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom Keller-Sutter met on Tuesday at the WEF.

On the same wavelength as China

Keller-Sutter also spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Tuesday. According to the President of the Swiss Confederation, she is “on the same page” with him regarding the tariffs threatened by the Trump administration. These would “naturally” also affect Switzerland.

However, she could imagine that there would be a surprise and that the measures would not be as harsh as threatened. Both Switzerland and China agreed that a trade war would only result in losers.

Milei invitation

The President of the Swiss Confederation also met the ultra-liberal Argentinian President Javier Milei at the WEF. She said afterwards that he had great sympathy for Switzerland. He had also invited her to Argentina after their “extremely cordial meeting”.

More

She had also given him the message that the talks between European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and Mercosur states should be concluded soon. The EFTA states including Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein are negotiating a free trade agreement with the Mercosur states of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. According to the Swiss President, Milei assured her that the talks are progressing well.

Ukraine protection mandate

Keller-Sutter and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis spoke with representatives of Ukraine, including about a possible protection mandate. “The talks are ongoing,” said the Swiss President.

Under a protection mandate, Switzerland mediates on request between two countries that are no longer on speaking terms. In the current case, Ukraine requested such a mandate in order to negotiate with Russia. Keller-Sutter told Keystone-SDA news agency that there are currently no such requests for other conflicts, for example in the Middle East.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
87 Likes
109 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
117 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Do you worry about the environmental impact of AI?

Current artificial intelligence tools need huge amounts of energy and natural resources to function. Does this affect the way you use them?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Flu cases on the decline in Switzerland

More

Seasonal flu cases decline in Switzerland

This content was published on The latest figures from the Federal Office of Public Health show that lab-confirmed cases dropped from nearly 2,340 to under 2,000 last week.

Read more: Seasonal flu cases decline in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR