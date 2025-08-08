The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Switzerland concerned by fresh Israeli plans for Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pictured in 2023.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pictured in 2023. EPA / Abir Sultan
The foreign ministry has said it is “deeply concerned” about Israel’s plans to expand military operations in the Gaza Strip.

“The intensification of hostilities risks further deteriorating the already catastrophic humanitarian situation,” the foreign ministry wrote on XExternal link on Friday.

Switzerland thus “reiterates its call for immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access, a ceasefire, the release of all hostages,” the ministry added.

It also called for the resumption of a political process with a view to a two-state solution in the region, in which both states could co-exist peacefully and securely within internationally recognised borders.

Around 22 months after the start of the war in Gaza, Israel’s leadership decided on Friday morning to further intensify the fighting in the coastal strip.

The Israeli security cabinet approved a plan to capture the city of Gaza, as announced by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. After long deliberations, the cabinet approved a corresponding military operation.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the security cabinet also decided on five principles to end the war in Gaza. These include Israel taking military control of the whole area, a complete disarmament of Hamas and a demilitarisation of Gaza.

Subsequently, an alternative civilian government should also be established there, according to Israel. Israel currently controls around three-quarters of the largely destroyed coastal strip, which is home to around two million Palestinians.

