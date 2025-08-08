Switzerland concerned by fresh Israeli plans for Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pictured in 2023. EPA / Abir Sultan

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The foreign ministry has said it is “deeply concerned” about Israel’s plans to expand military operations in the Gaza Strip.

2 minutes

AWP/Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“The intensification of hostilities risks further deteriorating the already catastrophic humanitarian situation,” the foreign ministry wrote on XExternal link on Friday.

Switzerland thus “reiterates its call for immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access, a ceasefire, the release of all hostages,” the ministry added.

It also called for the resumption of a political process with a view to a two-state solution in the region, in which both states could co-exist peacefully and securely within internationally recognised borders.

More

More Why Switzerland doesn’t recognise Palestine as a state This content was published on Around 150 countries – or three-quarters of UN member states – recognise Palestinian statehood. Switzerland, for various reasons, is not one of them. Read more: Why Switzerland doesn’t recognise Palestine as a state

Around 22 months after the start of the war in Gaza, Israel’s leadership decided on Friday morning to further intensify the fighting in the coastal strip.

The Israeli security cabinet approved a plan to capture the city of Gaza, as announced by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. After long deliberations, the cabinet approved a corresponding military operation.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the security cabinet also decided on five principles to end the war in Gaza. These include Israel taking military control of the whole area, a complete disarmament of Hamas and a demilitarisation of Gaza.

Subsequently, an alternative civilian government should also be established there, according to Israel. Israel currently controls around three-quarters of the largely destroyed coastal strip, which is home to around two million Palestinians.

Translated from German by DeepL/dos

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.