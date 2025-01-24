Switzerland wants Iranian morality police disbanded

The demands were made by a representative of the Swiss mission to the United Nations in Geneva on Friday.
The morality police in Iran control the wearing of the Islamic veil by women. More than two years after the death of young Mahsa Amini in a police station – who had allegedly worn the Islamic veil incorrectly – the measures restricting women’s rights must be brought to an end, the representative told the Human Rights Council.
Several other countries also denounced the violence of the security forces in enforcing these measures.
Switzerland also reiterated its call for a moratorium on death sentences for minors or drug-related offenses and its desire for more guarantees for the rights of minorities.
The death of Mahsa Amini triggered a wave of protests against the Iranian regime. Hundreds of people were killed in the crackdown on the protests. According to the International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran, the Iranian authorities committed acts amounting to crimes against humanity.
For its part, Iran once again demanded on Friday that the United States be held accountable for its “aggression” against its citizens as a result of the sanctions imposed on Tehran. The “coercive measures” were a “blatant violation” of human rights and international law, said Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.
He pointed out the considerable impact on the supply of medicines and foreign investment.
