Switzerland wants Iranian morality police disbanded

Switzerland demands dissolution of morality police in Iran Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland is calling on Iran to disband the morality police and the right to a fair trial in the Middle East country.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweiz fordert Auflösung der Sittenpolizei in Iran Original Read more: Schweiz fordert Auflösung der Sittenpolizei in Iran

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The demands were made by a representative of the Swiss mission to the United Nations in Geneva on Friday.

The morality police in Iran control the wearing of the Islamic veil by women. More than two years after the death of young Mahsa Amini in a police station – who had allegedly worn the Islamic veil incorrectly – the measures restricting women’s rights must be brought to an end, the representative told the Human Rights Council.

Several other countries also denounced the violence of the security forces in enforcing these measures.

Switzerland also reiterated its call for a moratorium on death sentences for minors or drug-related offenses and its desire for more guarantees for the rights of minorities.

More

More Switzerland stopped Iran executing minors: diplomat This content was published on Iran has held back from executing minors thanks to Switzerland’s interventions, says a Swiss diplomat. Read more: Switzerland stopped Iran executing minors: diplomat

The death of Mahsa Amini triggered a wave of protests against the Iranian regime. Hundreds of people were killed in the crackdown on the protests. According to the International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran, the Iranian authorities committed acts amounting to crimes against humanity.

For its part, Iran once again demanded on Friday that the United States be held accountable for its “aggression” against its citizens as a result of the sanctions imposed on Tehran. The “coercive measures” were a “blatant violation” of human rights and international law, said Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

He pointed out the considerable impact on the supply of medicines and foreign investment.

More

More Iranian protests test Switzerland’s special status with Iran This content was published on Iran has been rocked by violent protests. This has brought Switzerland’s special role into focus. Read more: Iranian protests test Switzerland’s special status with Iran

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.