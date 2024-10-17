Switzerland to supply Ukraine with three demining machines

Switzerland has announced it will supply three demining machines to Ukraine. Swiss President Viola Amherd announced the financing of the machines, which are manufactured by the Schwyz-based company Global Clearance Solutions, at a demining conference in Lausanne on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweiz liefert der Ukraine drei Minenräumungsmaschinen Original Read more: Schweiz liefert der Ukraine drei Minenräumungsmaschinen

“We are determined to continue to make our contribution,” said Amherd at the start of the Ukraine Mine Action Conference. “This will enable efficient, safe and independent demining operations in the future,” she emphasised in front of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and representatives from dozens of other countries.

The Schwyz-based company Global Clearance Solutions (GCS) manufactures the devices. The company works with the UN and several non-governmental organisations such as the Swiss Foundation for Demining. It expects around 100 of its machines to be deployed in Ukraine by 2025. Switzerland has earmarked CHF100 million ($115 million) for demining in Ukraine by 2027.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

