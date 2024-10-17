Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Foreign affairs

Switzerland to supply Ukraine with three demining machines

Switzerland supplies Ukraine with three demining machines
Switzerland supplies Ukraine with three demining machines Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland to supply Ukraine with three demining machines
Listening: Switzerland to supply Ukraine with three demining machines

Switzerland has announced it will supply three demining machines to Ukraine. Swiss President Viola Amherd announced the financing of the machines, which are manufactured by the Schwyz-based company Global Clearance Solutions, at a demining conference in Lausanne on Thursday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“We are determined to continue to make our contribution,” said Amherd at the start of the Ukraine Mine Action Conference. “This will enable efficient, safe and independent demining operations in the future,” she emphasised in front of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and representatives from dozens of other countries.

More

The Schwyz-based company Global Clearance Solutions (GCS) manufactures the devices. The company works with the UN and several non-governmental organisations such as the Swiss Foundation for Demining. It expects around 100 of its machines to be deployed in Ukraine by 2025. Switzerland has earmarked CHF100 million ($115 million) for demining in Ukraine by 2027.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

