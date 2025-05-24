The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Foreign Affairs

Switzerland to host European Political Community summit in 2027

Switzerland to host EPC summit in 2027, Antonio Costa
Switzerland to host EPC summit in 2027, Antonio Costa Keystone-SDA
Switzerland to host European Political Community summit in 2027
Listening: Switzerland to host European Political Community summit in 2027

Switzerland will organise a summit of the European Political Community (EPC), which brings together the continent's heads of state and government, in two years' time. The announcement was made by the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, in a message published on X.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Switerzland’s readiness to organise one of the EPC meetings had already emerged in the government’s most recent foreign policy report. Costa confirmed what Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, had hinted at the end of last week’s summit in Tirana, Albania.

The next EPC summits will take place in Copenhagen in October 2025 and, according to Costa, in 2026 it will be the turn of Armenia and Ireland. Then in 2027 it will be Switzerland’s turn in the spring, followed by Greece in the second half.

Forty-seven heads of state and government were invited to the Tirana summit, along with the heads of the main European institutions, such as the European Union (EU), the Council of Europe and NATO.

Established in 2022 on the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Political Community aims to be a platform for political and strategic discussion on the future of Europe. Since then, six meetings have been held. Typically, summits are held in the first half of the year in a non-EU country, and in the second half in the member state holding the EU presidency.

