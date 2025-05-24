Switzerland to host European Political Community summit in 2027

Switzerland to host EPC summit in 2027, Antonio Costa Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland will organise a summit of the European Political Community (EPC), which brings together the continent's heads of state and government, in two years' time. The announcement was made by the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, in a message published on X.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Svizzera ospiterà vertice CPE nel 2027, Antonio Costa Original Read more: Svizzera ospiterà vertice CPE nel 2027, Antonio Costa

Switerzland’s readiness to organise one of the EPC meetings had already emerged in the government’s most recent foreign policy report. Costa confirmed what Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, had hinted at the end of last week’s summit in Tirana, Albania.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The next EPC summits will take place in Copenhagen in October 2025 and, according to Costa, in 2026 it will be the turn of Armenia and Ireland. Then in 2027 it will be Switzerland’s turn in the spring, followed by Greece in the second half.

Forty-seven heads of state and government were invited to the Tirana summit, along with the heads of the main European institutions, such as the European Union (EU), the Council of Europe and NATO.

More

More The Swiss are deeply divided over relations with the EU This content was published on Despite little enthusiasm for the European Union, the Swiss consider the bilateral agreements with Brussels to be important. Read more: The Swiss are deeply divided over relations with the EU

Established in 2022 on the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Political Community aims to be a platform for political and strategic discussion on the future of Europe. Since then, six meetings have been held. Typically, summits are held in the first half of the year in a non-EU country, and in the second half in the member state holding the EU presidency.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch