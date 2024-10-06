Thousands attend pro-Palestinian rally in Basel

Several thousand people gathered on Saturday afternoon in De-Wette-Park near the railroad station in Basel for a national pro-Palestinian rally. The demonstration had been authorised by the authorities.

The rally was called by the Swiss-Palestinian Federation. The call was co-signed by around one hundred organisations, from various Palestine committees to far-left parties and queer-feminist movements.

Among other things, the participants are calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, economic sanctions against Israel and an end to Switzerland’s cooperation with Israel at an academic level.

