Trump agrees to Greenland meeting in Davos

US President Donald Trump is expected to make a speech in Davos on Wednesday. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

US President Donald Trump has announced a meeting in Davos with various parties to discuss the tensions over Greenland.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The planned talks were preceded by a phone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump wrote on his online platform Truth Social. The US President left open who specifically would be attending the meeting.

The talks are likely to take place on the sidelines of the current World Economic Forum in Davos. Trump is expected there on Wednesday and is scheduled to give a speech on the same day.

Trump: ‘There is no turning back’

Trump reiterated that the island of Greenland, which belongs to Denmark, is “of vital importance” to international security and US national security. “There is no turning back – everyone agrees on that!” Trump wrote. He wants to persuade Denmark to sell the Arctic island to the US. Germany and other countries responded by sending soldiers on a reconnaissance mission to Greenland as a sign of solidarity with Denmark.

More

More Foreign Affairs Davos turns into ‘Little America’ This content was published on As the weeklong annual meeting of the WEF starts in Davos, an explainer on what everyone will be talking about. Read more: Davos turns into ‘Little America’

The President then announced on Saturday that he would impose punitive tariffs on goods from some European NATO countries starting February 1 if they resist the sale of Greenland to the US.

If Trump does indeed impose tariffs, the EU could respond by imposing special tariffs of its own. Extra duties worth €93 billion (around CHF86 billion) are being considered on imports from the US, including aircraft, motorcycles, beef, whiskey, and citrus fruits.

Other economic retaliatory measures are also possible. For example, US companies could be excluded from public procurement contracts, or import and export restrictions could be imposed on certain products.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories