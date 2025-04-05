Trump tariffs: ‘I’m a bit perplexed’, says former US ambassador to Switzerland

As far as Switzerland and tariffs is concerned, "I'm a bit perplexed," former US ambassador Edward McMullen told Swiss public radio, SRF, on Saturday. Keystone / Alessandro Crinari

The former US ambassador to Switzerland, Edward McMullen, says he is optimistic for the Alpine country with regard to the 31% tariff on imports imposed by US President Donald Trump.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA

“As far as Switzerland is concerned, I’m a bit perplexed,” McMullen told Swiss public radio, SRF, on Saturday. It makes no sense for Switzerland to be subject to a 31% tariff, while the European Union is at 20%, he said.

Swiss officials and firms are stunned after Trump imposed a 31% tariff on imports from Switzerland. The US is Switzerland’s top export market, and Switzerland is the sixth-biggest foreign investor in the US.

More US tariff shock: adding up the Swiss bill This content was published on Swiss companies, politicians and workers are scrambling to work out the true cost of punitive US tariffs. Read more: US tariff shock: adding up the Swiss bill

What Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter is doing is “brilliant”, as she is not taking a hostile position, said McMullen.

Reacting to the tariff news, the Swiss president and finance minister said she regretted that the US was “turning further away from free trade and a rules-based trade order” but said her government was not planning retaliatory measures for now.

More Swiss president warns against tariff ‘alarmism’ This content was published on The Trump administration has imposed a 31% tariff on imports from Switzerland. Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter has warned against “giving in to alarmism” in an interview published on Saturday, Read more: Swiss president warns against tariff ‘alarmism’

McMullen stressed that the Swiss president had insisted that this was the beginning of a process that the US had initiated and that Switzerland would participate in this process. And she will also ensure that the US receives all the data it needs to understand where it stands on tariffs with the US, the former ambassador added.

Swiss worries justified

“I have met many Swiss CEOs, business people and government officials at various dinners. They all have very legitimate cause for concern,” said McMullen. But as Keller-Sutter has said, it is necessary to take a step back and go through the process. “It will be arduous, we are at the beginning, it will take time,” said the ex-ambassador.

The Trump government has only been in office for three months and many people are new, said McMullen. The US does not even have an ambassador in Switzerland who can present arguments, he added.

“But when all the information and data is gathered and looked at objectively, Switzerland will be in a very good position,” McMullen stressed.

More Trump slaps 31% tariff on Swiss goods This content was published on United States President Donald Trump announces tariffs of 31% on imported goods from Switzerland. Read more: Trump slaps 31% tariff on Swiss goods

“Switzerland is not taking advantage of the US when you look at the big picture, such as trade or services,” said McMullen.

There may be problems with agricultural products and other small things, but that doesn’t make a big difference, he commented.

“What does make a big difference is the huge investment by Swiss companies and the quality of the jobs they bring to the US,” McMullen said.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

