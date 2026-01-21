Delayed Trump touches down in Switzerland for WEF
United States President Donald Trump landed at Zurich airport at 12.36pm for his highly publicised appearance at the World Economic Forum (WEF).
Trump was taken by helicopter to Davos where he will give a speech at the WEF in the afternoon. There, he and the US delegation will first meet Swiss counterparts, including Swiss President Guy Parmelin, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter.
The US president is expected to address WEF delegates at 2.30pm. This was confirmed by a White House spokesperson to Politico, after speculation of a possible postponement due to Trump’s delay in reaching Switzerland after the technical failure of Air Force One forced him to return to the US and change planes.
The crew on board Air Force One had encountered a “minor electrical problem” and as a precaution aborted the flight.
Trump onlookers
The arrival of the presidential plane attracted numerous onlookers at Zurich airport. During the WEF, the airport becomes a special landmark for aircraft enthusiasts.
They did not want to miss Trump’s arrival in Zurich live. By the time they landed, the fog that had enveloped the area in the morning had largely cleared.
