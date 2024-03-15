Former Credit Suisse APAC Head Low Joins Private Equity Firm GIP

(Bloomberg) — Edwin Low, Credit Suisse’s former chief executive officer for the Asia Pacific region, has joined private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners, according to people with knowledge of the move.

Low has become a partner at GIP working on emerging markets investment, the people said, asking not to be named as the information isn’t public. He joined last week and is based in Singapore, the people said.

GIP finished raising more than $2.1 billion earlier this month for its GIP Emerging Markets I Fund, which will focus on opportunities in 11 countries in Asia and Latin America.

GIP didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Low worked at Credit Suisse for 28 years, starting out as a first-year associate and later holding senior roles including co-head of banking and capital markets for APAC, and CEO for Southeast Asia, according to the Swiss bank’s website. Prior to Credit Suisse, he worked at Schroders as well as law firm Mallesons Stephen Jaques in Australia.

GIP was founded by Chairman and CEO Adebayo Ogunlesi, a former Credit Suisse executive. It manages over $100 billion of funds that invest, own and operate assets across energy, transport, digital infrastructure and water and waste management. GIP is headquartered in New York and has offices in cities including London, Hong Kong, Mumbai and Sydney.

BlackRock Inc. agreed in January to buy GIP for about $12.5 billion in a deal that is expected to close in the third quarter.

