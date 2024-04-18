France rejects accusations made by Burkina Faso against embassy staff – statement

PARIS (Reuters) – The French foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday it regretted Burkina Faso’s decision to expel French diplomats and staff, some of whom were assigned to the French embassy in Burkina Faso.

“We reject the unfounded accusations made by the Burkina Faso authorities against our staff,” it added.

Burkina Faso’s military government has expelled three French diplomats for alleged subversive activities, the foreign ministry said in a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.