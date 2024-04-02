France to propose sanctions at EU level on Russian firms spreading disinformation

PARIS (Reuters) -France will propose EU-wide level sanctions on those behind spreading disinformation amid what Paris sees as growing efforts by Russia to destabilise the bloc, Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne on Tuesday.

“Russia resorts … to lies and manipulation of our public opinions, in particular by financing interference, promoting false media, and accusing Ukraine,” Sejourne said at a press conference in Paris with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Labelling as “crude” Russia’s efforts to blame Ukraine for an attack in Moscow that was claimed by a branch of Islamic State, he said Europe was determined to stop Russian efforts to destabilise the bloc.

“I will propose a sanctions regime against those who support disinformation and destabilisation in or country and Europe as a whole,” Sejourne said.

(Reporting by John Irish, Simon Lewis and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alex Richardson)