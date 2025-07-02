The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation had been criticised since it set up in Switzerland at the beginning of the year. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Swiss government orders end to Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in Geneva
Listening: Swiss government orders end to Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in Geneva

The controversial Geneva-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), supported by the US and Israel, is to be dissolved. The Swiss Federal Department of Home Affairs confirmed the news to Swiss public television RTS on Wednesday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
RTS

The foundation had been criticised since it set up in Switzerland at the beginning of the year. A few weeks ago, investigators at the United Nations called the GHF aid distribution initiative “outrageous” after hundreds of Palestinians were killed during aid distributions.

According to RTS, the Swiss Federal Supervisory Authority for Foundations (ASF) ordered the formal dissolution of the Geneva-based foundation. This was confirmed by the Department of Home Affairs. To the ASF, the GHF is no longer relevant, as it no longer has a Swiss representative or address in Geneva, and has done nothing to remedy the situation.

This controversial humanitarian aid organisation, which was supported by Israel and the US, had opened a branch in Geneva at the beginning of the year. Its aim was to coordinate food distribution in Gaza, without going through the UN.

But its activities quickly became controversial, prompting the departure of its Swiss director. The NGO Trial filed two complaints with the Swiss authorities to shed light on its activities.

