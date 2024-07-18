Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
German police detain suspected Taylor Swift stalker at concert

BERLIN (Reuters) – German police detained a U.S. man suspected of stalking Taylor Swift and making threats against her and her partner on social media as he was trying to go to the mega pop star’s concert in the western city of Gelsenkirchen, they said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old man, who had a ticket, was identified and taken into custody at the entry control point to the venue before the concert on Wednesday after initial investigations could not rule out that he posed a threat, said police.

He had attracted attention by making threats against Swift and her partner, Taylor Kelce, online, they said, but neither the singer nor concertgoers had been in danger at any time.

A court ordered the man to be held through Saturday.

The concert on Wednesday was one of three in Gelsenkirchen planned by the singer on her massively successful Eras Tour, which attracted 60,000 fans, affectionately known as Swifties, who sang, danced and celebrated in costumes, said police.

