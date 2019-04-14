Some one thousand men and women paraded on motorbikes through Geneva on Sunday with women leading, to promote gender equality and support women in need.
Traffic was briefly disrupted by the parade.
It is organized each year by the association “Everyone on a Motorbike” (TEM CH) as part of an event to raise money for women in need. This year’s proceeds will go to help people suffering from endometriosis, an often painful gynaecological disorder.
TEM CH is open to men and women, according to its president Melinda Steinberg, who says there are more and more women taking up riding a motorbike.
Sunday’s parade included motorbikes of all shapes and sizes, from scooters to large, powerful machines, quads and sidecars.
Keystone-SDA/jc